This includes the economic systems that have left Black-owned businesses and Black people underfunded, underemployed, and particularly vulnerable to global health and economic crises such as those impacting us today.

We need your support NOW more than ever. The urgency of the current moment requires that the CSDBCC immediately step up its programming, outreach, and advocacy on an unprecedented scale.

To support the CSDBCC in uplifting the Black business community of San Diego, and by extension the broader San Diego economy, please donate

The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce exists to spark the Black business community and to empower entrepreneurs across the San Diego region. Our mission is to create generational wealth through business enterprise, education, employment, and investing. The CSDBCC will be a voice for systemic and structural change, advocating for policies and programming at all levels of government that re-enfranchise our business community, help reduce the unemployment rate among Blacks and remove the barriers that have held us back for so long. In addition, given the current environment and with an eye toward the future, the CSDBCC will serve as a conduit for real change in addressing the interwoven of challenges of health, economic and racial inequality that have come to the fore and brought our community to the brink in 2020.