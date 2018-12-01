The past few weeks and months have been difficult.
This nation has faced the compounded threats of a global health crisis, economic upheaval, and civil unrest over racial injustice and police brutality. The Black community has been at the center of each of these events and has endured disproportionate, devastating impacts from each, compounding our collective trauma. The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce (CSDBCC) is working to ensure Black businesses and the Black community are resilient in the wake of these tragedies, and we need your help.